Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $41,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.4%

BHF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

