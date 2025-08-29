Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price at $154.44

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.4444.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

