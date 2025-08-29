Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $59.13

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.1333.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. General Mills has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

