Brokerages Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $2,817.22

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,817.2222.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,472.29 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,412.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,285.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

