Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $52.33

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.3333.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

PZZA opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

