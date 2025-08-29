Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target at $274.17

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.68.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,971,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,311,471,000 after buying an additional 210,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,705,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,113,000 after buying an additional 205,997 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $200.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.59 and its 200 day moving average is $253.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.