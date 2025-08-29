Calix, Inc $CALX Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,897,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE CALX opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Calix, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,114,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,126,015.20. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,960. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,465,000. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.