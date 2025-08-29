Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE BILL opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.30, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 1,185.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BILL by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BILL by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

