Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $240.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

