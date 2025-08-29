Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 95,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,160,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Catheter Precision Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catheter Precision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catheter Precision stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.84% of Catheter Precision worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

