Certara, Inc. $CERT Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.65% of Certara worth $42,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Stock Performance
Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 217.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
Certara Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
