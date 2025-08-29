Certara, Inc. $CERT Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.65% of Certara worth $42,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 217.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

