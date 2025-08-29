Cerus Corporation $CERS Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,888 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

CERS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Cerus Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

