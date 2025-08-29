Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.83. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

