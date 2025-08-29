Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. $NCMI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 232,702 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 64.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

