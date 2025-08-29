Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 838,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 130,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.58.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 0.2%

CYH stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $391.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

