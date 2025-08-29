Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 663,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,305,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 934,886 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 524,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,104.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 552,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 506,732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,567,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 504,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

