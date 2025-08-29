Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,544 Shares of Prothena Corporation plc $PRTA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 952,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $9,556,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 88.4% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTA opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Prothena Corporation plc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prothena from $81.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

