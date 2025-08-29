Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,072 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. $SMBC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7,404.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,768.10. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Further Reading

