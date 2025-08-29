CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 177,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 472,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CISO Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CISO Global

CISO Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative return on equity of 264.11% and a negative net margin of 61.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CISO Global in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CISO Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CISO Global by 280.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CISO Global in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CISO Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.