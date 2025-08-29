CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 177,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 472,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CISO Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CISO Global
CISO Global Stock Performance
CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative return on equity of 264.11% and a negative net margin of 61.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CISO Global in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CISO Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CISO Global by 280.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CISO Global in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CISO Global Company Profile
CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.
See Also
