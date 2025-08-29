Clarendon Private LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clarendon Private LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.5% of Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $264,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,894 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

