Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $40,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 104,867 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 41,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

