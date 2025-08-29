Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,518 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,634 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $42,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $8,167,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,849.46. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,871 shares of company stock worth $442,626,576 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $308.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.