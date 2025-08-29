CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.65. 317,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 310,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

Institutional Trading of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 236.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 167,477 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 72,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 158.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

