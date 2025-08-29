Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.83% of Columbia Banking System worth $43,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,199,000 after buying an additional 597,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $12,588,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 428,776 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%.The firm had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

