Comparing Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and Morgan Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 6.29% 13.71% 4.66% Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chart Industries and Morgan Advanced Materials”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $4.16 billion 2.14 $218.50 million $5.38 36.91 Morgan Advanced Materials $1.41 billion N/A $64.28 million N/A N/A

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chart Industries and Morgan Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 12 5 0 2.29 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chart Industries currently has a consensus target price of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Chart Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chart Industries beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

