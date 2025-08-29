CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CompoSecure by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 532,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 61,928 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CMPO stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

In other CompoSecure news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,882,295.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 779,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,082,640.32. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Moriarty acquired 13,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,640. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMPO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

