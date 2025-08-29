Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 346 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Revvity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY opened at $89.33 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

