Compound Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,380 AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.