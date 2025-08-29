Compound Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,430 Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,400,000 after purchasing an additional 207,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,845,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,926,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,979,000 after purchasing an additional 122,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,756,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,224,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.50. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $186.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

