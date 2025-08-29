Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,373,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,219,387.50. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $261.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.