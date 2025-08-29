Compound Planning Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $61.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

