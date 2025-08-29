Compound Planning Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU opened at $16.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

