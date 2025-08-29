Compound Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.