Compound Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $5,299,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $15,933,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $6,599,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AVB opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average is $204.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

