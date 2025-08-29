Compound Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Compound Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,265,000 after buying an additional 862,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $334,805,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after acquiring an additional 798,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,229,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 564,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.