Compound Planning Inc. Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $486.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.83. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $517.09.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

