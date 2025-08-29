Compound Planning Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in America Movil were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in America Movil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in America Movil by 21.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in America Movil by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of America Movil by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil alerts:

America Movil Price Performance

Shares of America Movil stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on America Movil

About America Movil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.