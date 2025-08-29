Compound Planning Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Xcel Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

XEL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

