Compound Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.61.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jones Trading boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

