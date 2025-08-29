Compound Planning Inc. Invests $226,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,237,000. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,315 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 867,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 86,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 356.4% in the first quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78,082 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

