Compound Planning Inc. Invests $244,000 in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $275,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

