Compound Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $240.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average is $212.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.