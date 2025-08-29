Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,338,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,289,000 after acquiring an additional 174,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

