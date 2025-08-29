Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,986,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,081.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 404,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 397,138 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

