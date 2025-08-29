Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 961.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Rollins by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

NYSE ROL opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

