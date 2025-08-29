Compound Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 761.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 344.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

