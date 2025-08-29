Compound Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.7%

ODFL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

