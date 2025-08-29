Compound Planning Inc. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 28,084.5% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 28,927 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after buying an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $45.34.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

