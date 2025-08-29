Compound Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 986 Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after acquiring an additional 985,938 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $122,256,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $110,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.1%

NSC stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.08 and its 200-day moving average is $248.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

