Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 486,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 66,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

